BRYAN ROBERT SMITH Bryan Robert Smith, Sr. born November 26, 1929 took his heavenly flight on October 14, 2020 at his home. He joined his parents, Sicero Joseph Smith, Bessie Hickman Smith, and brother, Horace Smith walking (praise God) and singing as he met them. Bryan was born and lived out his earthly life on the family farm on Pireway Road, Longwood, North Carolina. A farmer at heart and construction worker, he loved God, his family, his fellow man and his church. His life was fulfilled with these things. Bryan was a member of Friendship Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and at various periods in his life as Sunday School Director, Church Treasurer, Adult Men Sunday School Teacher, and Building Supervisor and Trustee. When the church began to talk of constructing a new sanctuary, he worked diligently with fellow Christians in its construction. It was his desire to honor God and God's people at Friendship to build the new building and be debt free. Bryan was active in many organizations and received many awards. He served for 54 years as Brunswick County Soil and Water Supervisor and 37 years as Director on the Board of Brunswick Electric Membership Cooperation. His greatest accomplishments were in his church work and his family. Survivors include his wife of 74 years, Jacqueline Smith; his four children, Bryan Robert Smith, Jr (Carolyn), Joseph Nelson Smith, Sr. (Barbara), Samuel Cicero Smith (Orbie), and LeAnne Smith Altman (Gary); seven grandchildren, Sonya Smith Burchell (Alan), Andrew Bryan Smith, Joseph Nelson Smith, Jr. (Karen), Robert Benjamin Smith, Kimberly Smith Allen (Chris), Sarah Altman Gaddy (Cameron), and Jacqueline Rebekah Altman; two sisters, Isolene Rosa and Dora Mae Kannady; two sisters-in-law, Mary Zillah Dawson and Iris Bennett; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins; a special neighbor, Steve Long (Renee); and workers, Ricky Simmons, and Miles Price. Graveside Services (due to Coronavirus) will be at two o'clock Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Bennettown Cemetery located beside the Smith/Bennett Family Farm, 2206 Ash Little River Road, Ash, North Carolina. Reverend Mark Register and Reverend Moses Herring will officiate the service. All are invited to join in the Celebration of Life. Pallbearers will be Joseph Smith, Jr., Andy Smith, Alan Burchell, Cameron Gaddy, Damon Kirwin, and Clay Burchell. Mr. Smith will lie in state from three o'clock until seven o'clock Friday, October 16, 2020 at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 2206 Ash Little River Road, Ash, North Carolina 28420. You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com
