BRYAN ROBERT WISHON Bryan Robert Wishon of Burgaw, NC, died on Thursday, December 26, 2019. He was born the seventh child of the late James William Wishon, Sr and Anne Camp Wishon in Wake Forest, NC, on June 23, 1967. He was employed in the building supply business for many years at Guy C. Lee Building Materials in Sneads Ferry, NC, and H.W. Williams Lumber Company in Burgaw, NC. Known for his quick wit and positive outlook on life, Bryan was an avid music fan, had a passion for his 1979 International Scout and enjoyed restoring bubble gum machines. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Melissa Keck Wishon, of Burgaw; daughter, Kathryn Suzann Wishon; son, Andrew Jacob Wishon; three sisters: Kathryn Wishon Davis, with husband James of Wilson, NC, Margarette Wishon Marett, with husband William of Scotts Hill, NC, and Ashley Wishon Samuelson, with husband Michael of Charlotte, NC; four brothers: Thomas Westly Wishon, with wife Beverlee of Wilmington, NC, James William Wishon, Jr, with wife Eileen of Mobile, AL, Samuel Francis Wishon, with wife Amy of Eatonton, GA, and David Camp Wishon, with wife Teresa of Wilmington, NC; 14 nieces and nephews; and 13 great-nieces and great-nephews. There will a private family service on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., then a public visitation from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Quinn-McGowan Funeral Home, 308 West Fremont St, Burgaw, NC. Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com A service of Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Burgaw Chapel.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 29, 2019