Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
For more information about
Byrdie Fash
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Byrdie Fash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Byrdie Fash

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Byrdie Fash Obituary
BYRDIE FASH Byrdie Fash, age 85, of Wilmington, NC, died Thursday, June 20, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Willodine Byrd "Byrdie" Mangum was born July 13, 1933 and was the youngest of ten children born to William and Annie Mangum of Jefferson, SC. She grew up in the community of Angelus, SC. She graduated from the South Carolina Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in 1954, serving as a Registered Nurse at South Carolina Baptist Hospital, Columbia, SC and Harris Hospital, Ft. Worth, TX. She was a devoted wife and mother. While her husband served as a U.S. Air Force Chaplain, she kept the family home life running and played piano and sang in church choirs wherever they were assigned: Scott AFB, IL; RAF Upper Heyford and RAF Croughton, UK; March AFB, CA; Lowry AFB, CO; Arlington National Cemetery, Washington, DC; and Los Angeles AFB, CA. Byrdie married the love of her life, Vernon Lee Fash, in 1955; they enjoyed 62-1/2 years of marriage and created countless happy memories. They had two sons and a "daughter": Jim Fash and wife, Rita, and Robert Fash, all of Wilmington, NC; and many beloved nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia, SC on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Wilmington at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or the . Condolences may be made to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com. Andrews Mortuary Market Street, Wilmington, NC
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now