BYRDIE FASH Byrdie Fash, age 85, of Wilmington, NC, died Thursday, June 20, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Willodine Byrd "Byrdie" Mangum was born July 13, 1933 and was the youngest of ten children born to William and Annie Mangum of Jefferson, SC. She grew up in the community of Angelus, SC. She graduated from the South Carolina Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in 1954, serving as a Registered Nurse at South Carolina Baptist Hospital, Columbia, SC and Harris Hospital, Ft. Worth, TX. She was a devoted wife and mother. While her husband served as a U.S. Air Force Chaplain, she kept the family home life running and played piano and sang in church choirs wherever they were assigned: Scott AFB, IL; RAF Upper Heyford and RAF Croughton, UK; March AFB, CA; Lowry AFB, CO; Arlington National Cemetery, Washington, DC; and Los Angeles AFB, CA. Byrdie married the love of her life, Vernon Lee Fash, in 1955; they enjoyed 62-1/2 years of marriage and created countless happy memories. They had two sons and a "daughter": Jim Fash and wife, Rita, and Robert Fash, all of Wilmington, NC; and many beloved nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia, SC on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Wilmington at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or the . Condolences may be made to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com. Andrews Mortuary Market Street, Wilmington, NC
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 26, 2019