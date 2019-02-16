|
|
BYRON "TIM" MOBLEY, JR. Byron "Tim" Timothy Mobley Jr., 39, of Wilmington, N.C. passed away January 22nd, 2019. Tim was born to Byron Timothy Mobley and the late Pauline Ruth Staehle on Feb. 6th, 1980 in Paris Island, South Carolina. Tim is survived by his wife, father, sister, aunt, uncles, niece, best friends, and numerous other family members and friends. Tim graduated from Richlands High School in 1999 and worked as a residential electrician for 7 years. He later went on to earn a degree in Nuclear Technology from CFCC enabling him to travel the world inspecting and maintaining GE's power generation plants. In addition to being a beloved son, brother, husband, uncle, cousin, and friend, he was a high school football star, and a hardworking, knowledgeable employee. Tim's passions included surfing, family, working out, biking, motorcycles, video games, and traveling. A potluck Celebration of Life will be held on Feb 24th at 1:00PM at Back Swamp Community Center in Richlands, N.C. Please feel free to bring food, your favorite memories, and love, as we come together to honor Tim's life. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 16, 2019