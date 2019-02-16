Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Byron Mobley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Byron "Tim" Mobley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Byron "Tim" Mobley Obituary
BYRON "TIM" MOBLEY, JR. Byron "Tim" Timothy Mobley Jr., 39, of Wilmington, N.C. passed away January 22nd, 2019. Tim was born to Byron Timothy Mobley and the late Pauline Ruth Staehle on Feb. 6th, 1980 in Paris Island, South Carolina. Tim is survived by his wife, father, sister, aunt, uncles, niece, best friends, and numerous other family members and friends. Tim graduated from Richlands High School in 1999 and worked as a residential electrician for 7 years. He later went on to earn a degree in Nuclear Technology from CFCC enabling him to travel the world inspecting and maintaining GE's power generation plants. In addition to being a beloved son, brother, husband, uncle, cousin, and friend, he was a high school football star, and a hardworking, knowledgeable employee. Tim's passions included surfing, family, working out, biking, motorcycles, video games, and traveling. A potluck Celebration of Life will be held on Feb 24th at 1:00PM at Back Swamp Community Center in Richlands, N.C. Please feel free to bring food, your favorite memories, and love, as we come together to honor Tim's life. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.