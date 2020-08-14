CAMERON MASON PRESNELL Airman First Class Cameron Mason Presnell, age 20, died unexpectedly on Friday, August 7, 2020 in a motorcycle accident in Dover, Delaware. A native of Wilmington, North Carolina, Cameron graduated from Laney High School. After graduation he joined the US Air Force where he was a crew chief for C-17 Aircraft and for the last six months had been part of the Honor Guard Team at Dover Air Station. Cameron was born August 21, 1999, and is survived by his loving parents, Christopher Lee Presnell and Carmen Simancas Presnell; and his beautiful sister, Sofia Christina Presnell, all of Wilmington, NC. He is also survived by his grandmother, Yvonne Simancas; honorary grandmother, Janet "Tia" Dail Tew and husband, Jimmy; uncles, Bruce Presnell (Marci), Tony Simancas and (Cheryl), Sid Dail (Lisa), and Guillermo Simancas; aunts, Becky Velez (Abe), Lisa Powers (Kelly), and Rosita Simancas; and many other cousins, uncles, aunts, and numerous special friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bynum T. Presnell, Jr.; and Judith Johnson Presnell; maternal grandfather, Guillermo Simancas; and his "Papa" David Dail. Cameron was a loving son, brother, and best friend to all who knew him. He will continue to stay with us all through memories and the laughs he forced us all to endure whether we were in the mood for it or not. Cameron loved so many and was loved by so many more. He had an energy that with even just one encounter, you would remember him for life. He brought so much love and joy into our lives. Heaven has received such a special angel, now prepare a place for us as we prepared a place for you. When we meet again we will run to you with open arms, feel both of your arms around us, and we'll never let you go! A memorial service and celebration of Cameron's life will be held 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Coble Chapel at Greenlawn, 1155 Shipyard Blvd., Wilmington. Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com