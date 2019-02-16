CAREY WASHINGTON STRICKLAND Carey Washington Strickland, 91, of Winnabow, NC, passed away on February 13, 2019. He was born in Duplin County, NC on April 17, 1927 to James Washington Strickland and Laura Gertrude Wells Strickland. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his granddaughter Rebecca Leigh Cooke, his brother Jimmy Strickland, sister Anna Laura Vieau, and fur baby Teddy Bear. He is survived by the love of his life of 64 years wife Joyce Marie Strickland; daughters Kathy Cooke (Justin Foster) of Winnabow, NC and Teresa Cooke of Boiling Springs Lake, NC; brother Henry Lee Strickland of Hampstead, NC; grandson Elton Cooke (Tracy Lee) of Wilmington, NC; niece Renee Wilson and her daughter Addison of Hampstead, NC and several other nieces and nephews. Mr. Strickland was a veteran of the US Air Force and US Navy during World War II. He was a barber for 55 years. He retired in 2008 from College Barber where he spent the last 25 years, at the age of 80. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Bolivia, NC. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral and Cremation Service. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Oleander Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. Pastors Tim Spencer and Ronald Long will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Online condolences can be made at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary