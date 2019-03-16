CARL GENE "BOOMER" GALLOWAY Carl Gene "Boomer" Galloway, 84, of Varnamtown died Thursday March 14, 2019 at SECU Hospice House of Brunswick. Mr. Galloway was born in Brunswick County on March 10, 1935 and was the son of the late Carl Norman Galloway and Ethel Varnum Galloway. He was a member of Dixon Chapel United Methodist Church. Gene was a commercial fisherman and was a true river man. He is survived by his wife, Helen Galloway; four children, Teresa Coleman (Ronnie) of Supply, Terrence Gene Galloway (Sue) of Supply, Timothy Galloway of Raleigh, Tyler Galloway of Supply; four grandchildren, Brandy Ludlum, Jordan Galloway, Cody Galloway, Madison Stanley; seven great grandchildren, Chandler, Chazden, Cameron, Ashton, Brayden, Greylan, Asher; a sister, Faye Edens of Wilmington; four brothers, Jimmy Galloway, Ronnie Galloway, Gary Galloway, Maurice Galloway all of Supply. Funeral services will be held today, Saturday March 16th, 2019 at three o'clock in the afternoon at Dixon Chapel United Methodist Church with Reverend Bill Negron officiating and the eulogy given by Mr. Danny Galloway. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be, Alex Kuigre, Hubert Varnam Jr. Cody Galloway, Jordan Galloway, Gary Ross Galloway, Mark Galloway. Friends are invited to a time of visitation with the family at the church one hour prior to the service. You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, Supply/Bolivia Chapel Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary