CARL H. ROYAL II (C.H.) August 26,1946- June 18, 2020 He was a good husband, a good father, and a good friend to many people. C.H. was born in Norfolk, Virginia on August 26, 1946, to Carl Herbert Royal and Helen Hewett Royal. He was a resident of Wilmington, NC and had a lifelong career of more than 57 years in the local HVAC industry. He formed Airmasters Heating & Air Conditioning in 1978 and then Royal Heating & Cooling in 1993, serving New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender counties. He is survived by his "beautiful bride" Brenda, a son C.H and his wife Mary, a daughter, Claudia (Missy) Unsicker and her husband, David, several special brother and sister in laws, and nieces and nephews. C.H. was a Lifetime Member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, and a member of the Long Bluff Hunting Club where he was admired by his hunting buddies for more than 40 years. C.H. will be greatly missed, and we will never forget him. Memorial donations made be made to the American Diabetes Association. A Celebration of his Life will be announced at a later date.



