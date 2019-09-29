|
|
CARL R. CURRIE Carl R. Currie, age 84 of Wilmington passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. Carl was born in Robeson County, NC on March 1, 1935, to the late Marvin and Nell Holcomb Currie. He was preceded in death by a sister, Eleanor Currie. Carl was a longtime member of Westminster Presbyterian in Wilmington serving as an Elder, Choir member, and faithful groundskeeper. After the closing of Westminster, he joined St. Andrews Covenant Presbyterian Church. He was a proud Mason and member of St. Johns Lodge # 1 AF&AM, Wilmington Scottish Rite Bodies, Sudan Shrine Center in New Bern, Past President of Wilmington Shrine Club, Past Patron of A.R.E.M.E. Chapter #372 OES, a founding member of the Arab Choo Choo, and a founding member of the Cape Fear Optimist Club. Carl was retired from NCR Corp. with 38 years of service. He was a proud veteran of the North Carolina National Guard. Carl was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and a brother and friend to many. He is survived by wife of 63 years, Peggy Currie; two sons, Wayne Currie and wife Laura and Floyd Currie and wife Sandy; grandchildren, Kendall Cury, Wade Currie, Ellyn Currie, Jennifer Clinard, and Traci Johnson; great-grandchildren, Sophie, Skylar, Kairon, and Rydan. The family will see friends from 6 to 8 Monday, September 30, 2019 at Wilmington Funeral Chapel. Memorial service will be 11 am Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Wilmington Funeral Chapel officiated by Dr. Roger Horne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to or Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 29, 2019