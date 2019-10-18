Home

Carla Mae Randolph

Carla Mae Randolph Obituary
CARLA MAE RANDOLPH Carla Mae Hickman Randolph passed away at her home on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the age of 87. Carla was preceded in death by her parents, Genair & Cecil Lewis Hickman; her mother's second husband, Edmond Lewis; her husband, Lester (Randy) Randolph; brothers, Aubrey & Jerry Hickman; sister, Eileen Hodge; and several step-children. Carla is survived by a sister, Norma Henry; a special nephew, Ricky Hickman, that spent many years with her growing up; numerous other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews that she loved dearly; and her beloved canine companion, Chase. She will be missed by her many family members and friends. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Willetts Cemetery on Highway 87. Flowers may be sent to White Funeral Service Bolivia/Supply Chapel or donations to Lower Cape Fear Hospice. You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com White Funeral and Cremation Service, 603 Ocean Highway, Bolivia
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 18, 2019
