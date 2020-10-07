1/1
Carlie Kirby Porter
CARLIE KIRBY PORTER, SR Carlie Kirby Porter, Sr. age 80, of Wilmington, North Carolina, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was born in Johnston County on October 5, 1940 to Alma Westbrook Porter and Harley Franklin Porter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Farr Porter of 47 years; stepfather, Otis Davis; brothers, Jessie Porter, Charles Davis, Roy Lee Davis; sisters, Infant Twin, Shirley, Lois Overfield and Barbara McLean. Mr. Porter retired from General Electric. He also worked and supervised at Singer Corporation and was in the Coast Guard. He loved his country. Mr. Porter is survived by his wife, Judy S. Porter; sons, Carlie Kirby Porter, Jr ( Ann Holland) and Harvey Darrell Porter; stepson, Dwayne A. Freeman, Jr; stepdaughter, Julie F. Porter; one brother, Loyd Earl Davis; sisters, Gloria Eldridge, Mary Huff and Kathy Rackley; grandchildren, Jonathan Porter, Stephanie Pauley, Fran Faircloth Benjamin Porter, Bradley Freeman and Rachael Porter (George) and three great grandchildren Mr. Porter was a member of Freedom Fellowship and Worship and was on the Board of Abundant Harvest Ministries. Funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Coble Funeral and Cremation Service at Greenlawn, 1155 Shipyard Blvd, Wilmington, North Carolina 28412 with Reverend David Porter officiating.. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park with Military Honors. A special thanks to Ann Holland, Arnold and Patsy Porter for their moral support and visits. Also, Mary Huff for keeping everyone notified. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lower Cape Fear Life Care Center. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.CobleGreenlawn.com for the Porter Family.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 7, 2020.
