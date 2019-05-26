|
CARMINE VINCENT ROTUNDA Carmine Vincent Rotunda, age 91, died on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Carmine was born in Brooklyn, NY on September 3, 1927. He was predeceased by his wife Jeanne F. Rotunda (Basil) in 2002. He is survived by his two daughters and sons-in-law, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. His network of friends and admirers is too great to list, but they are all part of his extended and much valued family. As a boy growing up in Brooklyn, Carmine played the Accordion with the American Accordion Band at the 1939 World's Fair. He was an avid big band fan and loved to hop on the subway or drive his red convertible to Coney Island and NYC performance venues to see some of the great big bands. He proudly joined the Marines at 17, but his love for baseball brought him back to Brooklyn and eventually into his career as a NYC Fireman. He married Jeanne in May 1953. After fulfilling his promise to retire after 20 years in the fire department, Carmine went on to develop a successful sales career and eventually his own consulting business in safety equipment. He always said that you have to sell yourself, and what he was selling was honesty and expertise in the field. Carmine was first and foremost a generous and kind man, a man of integrity in all his endeavors. Carmine and Jeanne's love of the ocean brought them to Carolina Beach and eventually to The Cape. There they found a wealth of good friends and special times. Whether riding their bicycle built for two, joining their friends for get-togethers or attending many performances, they enjoyed all that the community offered. After being widowed, Carmine rebuilt his life, demonstrating resilience and a willingness to engage in new adventures. Those close to him knew he held strong convictions and lived his life to the vision of what his life should be. Carmine volunteered at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher, interacting with school groups and families. He was passionate about his volunteer work at the Cameron Art Museum, where you could find him working on landscaping or serving wine at a reception. His volunteer efforts to beautify the landscaping at The Cape were recognized by the dedication of a Community Park in his name. He was generous in giving to many charities, and was always available to help his neighbors and friends. One of his daily breakfast buddies shared that in a lifetime of memories, we have a lot of acquaintances, but only a few friends. Carmine was always a friend. There will be a 9:00AM mass on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 6650 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington, NC. Following the service an inurnment will take place at Oleander Memorial Gardens, 306 Bradley Drive, Wilmington, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carmine's name to Lower Cape Fear Hospice or to The Cameron Art Museum. Condolences may be left at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 26, 2019