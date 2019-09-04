|
CAROL DAVIS WILBUR On the morning of August 25th 2019, Carol Davis Wilbur (59), went home to the Kingdom of Heaven after battling complications from a medical procedure. Carol was born December 26th 1959, to parents, Dr. and Mrs. Haywood Davis, in Lumberton, North Carolina. Carol was the first of four daughters. She graduated from Terry Sanford High School, class of 78' and later attended Methodist College, where she met Jerry F. "Jay" Wilbur III and the two were later married on March 13th 1983. Carol and Jay Wilbur had two children, Jerry F. Wilbur IV and Carolyn Lee Wilbur. Carol was well known for being a woman with great faith in the Lord and a willingness to help others, no matter the cost. She loved cooking and often hosted gatherings for friends and family at her home in Wilmington, North Carolina. Carol cherished every moment she spent with her beloved grandson Carter, other grandchildren Harper and Jay in Arizona. Carol was known to never miss a trip to Holden Beach, North Carolina with her family. Those close to her know that she had an uncanny ability to "tell you Whhat"- which was a gift she used often and with great effect! Carol is preceded in death by her husband Jerry F. "Jay" Wilbur III and is survived by her children Jerry and Carolyn Wilbur; grandchildren; Carter Gibson, Harper Wilbur and Jerry F Wilbur V; parents, Dr. and Mrs. Haywood Davis and her beloved sisters Nancy and spouse, Terri Davis, Jennifer Carpenter and Laura Davis; as well as many others who she held close to her heart. Services in memory of Carol will be held at the First Baptist Church located at 411 Market Street in Wilmington, North Carolina on Saturday September 7th, 2019 at 11 o'clock am and will be followed by burial services at Oakdale Cemetery located at 520 N. 15 Street in Wilmington, North Carolina. Visitation with family and friends will be followed by services. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 4, 2019