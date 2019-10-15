|
|
CAROL KELLY VEREEN A kind and gentle soul, a gracious and loving lady, Carol Kelly Vereen, entered eternal rest on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the age of 84. She was born March 11, 1935 in Bladen County to Sinclair Kelly and Hattie Russ Kelly Merrell and grew up in the small community of Kelly. In addition to her parents Carol was preceded in death by her sisters, Dorothy Reher and Judy Sawyer; and brother, Bobby Kelly. Carol is survived by her husband of 63 blessed years, Leo Graham Vereen; daughter, Connie V. Bell (Trip); son, L. Graham Vereen, Jr. (Mickey); grandchildren, Ashley V. Bell (Shanna), Hanna Bell Tyer (John), Mitchell Vereen and Blake Vereen; great grandchildren, Alyssa, Addisyn, Avary, Lacy, and Malya; great great grandson will be born in November; sisters, Rita Benjey and Janice Corbett; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. She was a dedicated member and ordained deacon in Cape Fear Presbyterian Church. After working many years, Carol retired from Atlantic Appliance. Filled with kindness and a Christian spirit, Carol loved her family and was a faithful friend to many. She was a lady of many interest and talents, refinishing furniture, excellent seamstress making her children's clothes, costumes, and square dance outfits. Carol's radiant smile and joy in life will be remembered. The family will receive friends 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home in Burgaw with funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. Jonathan Watson will conduct the service. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery. The family would like to thank Dr. Bryan Weckel, Dr. Mary Rudyk, Graham Brown, PA (not only a health provider, but a friend), and staffs of Bradley Creek Health Center and NHRMC Orthopedic Hospital for the excellent and compassionate care given to Carol and to them as family. Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Burgaw.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 15, 2019