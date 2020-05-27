|
CAROL PHYLLIS MISKELLY Carol Phyllis Miskelly, 75, of Leland, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at her residence. She was born August 27, 1944, in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ, to the late Peter and Salvatrice Sorce. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Robert Rodger Miskelly and a son, Robert Rodgers Miskelly. Survivors include her daughter, Jill Ann Miskelly-Roth; step-daughters, Marilyn Miskelly and Lisa Greeley (Sean); grandchildren, Mariah Elizabeth Miskelly, Jordan Joell Miskelly, Liliana Greeley and Olivia Greeley; brother, Santo Sorce and sisters-in-law, Marlene White (Ivan) and Ann Doherty (John). Although Italian, Carol loved all things Irish due to her beloved husband, James, being born in Northern Ireland. They bought and remodeled the tiny cottage where his mother was born and spent several months a year living there where they enjoyed connecting with family, sharing stories, reminiscing and making memories. They kept a car there and toured all over the British Isles always bringing home antiques and special mementos. Carol and her family enjoyed all the seasons for many years vacationing at their second home on Lake George, New York when the children were growing up, spending summers boating and winters snowmobiling and skiing. Avid boat people, they moved to Wilmington twenty five years ago to be on the water and lived on Figure Eight Island for several years before hurricanes persuaded them to move off island. Carol was an excellent cook and hostess and loved to prepare lavish meals for her family and guests making everything from scratch from her collection of cookbooks, family Italian recipes, and traditional Irish dishes. Even when you were invited over for a casual pizza, you began with homemade hors d'oeuvres, salad, and finished with a delectable dessert, all of course served on her beautiful china. Carol put others before herself and was always there to help, bringing a home cooked meal, a loaf of bread or simply a hand to hold. She never forgot a birthday or special occasion, sending gifts, handwriting thank-yous and heartfelt notes, or picking up the phone to talk. Being a member of First Presbyterian Church, Carol shared her giving nature on several committees and nurture. Carol never met a stranger and made many life-long friends. Her family teased her about meeting strangers in the grocery store line or while she was out and about and inviting them home for coffee. She had an amazing warmth about her and will be so greatly missed by all who came in contact with her. Her beautiful smile, bright blue twinkling eyes, and genuine good nature were a blessing to us all. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice Life Care or .
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 27, 2020