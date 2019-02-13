Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
For more information about
Carole Blossom
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Historic Burgaw Depot
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Blossom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole B. Blossom


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carole B. Blossom Obituary
CAROLE B. BLOSSOM Carole B. Blossom, 80, of Hampstead, NC died February 7, 2019. She was born March 27, 1938, daughter of the late Guy P. and Lena Ives Barger. She was preceded in death by a sister, Janis B. Brennan. Carole is survived by a son, Guy Franklin Blossom, a daughter, Nancy Lynn Blossom, and a sister, Brenda B. Whiteside, all of Burgaw, NC. She also leaves behind an extended family of relatives and friends - especially her wonderful companion, Patrick Thompson of Hampstead, NC. Carole grew up in Burgaw, NC, where she graduated from Burgaw High School. She continued her education at Mars Hill College and Wake Forest University, where she earned her degree in English. She also took further classes at Duke University and UNCW, where she earned her Master's degree. She enjoyed her career in education, specializing in helping students with learning disabilities, and retired as an Assistant Principal at Wallace Elementary School. Visitation will be held at The Historic Burgaw Depot on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. A private burial at Riverview Memorial Gardens will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to SECU Family House, 123 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill, NC 27517. Condolences may be left for the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.