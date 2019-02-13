|
CAROLE B. BLOSSOM Carole B. Blossom, 80, of Hampstead, NC died February 7, 2019. She was born March 27, 1938, daughter of the late Guy P. and Lena Ives Barger. She was preceded in death by a sister, Janis B. Brennan. Carole is survived by a son, Guy Franklin Blossom, a daughter, Nancy Lynn Blossom, and a sister, Brenda B. Whiteside, all of Burgaw, NC. She also leaves behind an extended family of relatives and friends - especially her wonderful companion, Patrick Thompson of Hampstead, NC. Carole grew up in Burgaw, NC, where she graduated from Burgaw High School. She continued her education at Mars Hill College and Wake Forest University, where she earned her degree in English. She also took further classes at Duke University and UNCW, where she earned her Master's degree. She enjoyed her career in education, specializing in helping students with learning disabilities, and retired as an Assistant Principal at Wallace Elementary School. Visitation will be held at The Historic Burgaw Depot on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. A private burial at Riverview Memorial Gardens will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to SECU Family House, 123 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill, NC 27517. Condolences may be left for the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 13, 2019