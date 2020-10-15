CAROLE SUE FURMAN Carole Sue Furman passed away on October 12, 2020, in Wilmington, North Carolina, surrounded by her loving family and caregivers. Born in Rochester, New York on December 23, 1938, Carole was the daughter of Edith (Krovitz) and Charles Jaffey and sister of Steven and Marilyn (Segelin). Carole attended Buffalo State Teachers College and, following graduation, started her teaching career as a third-grade teacher in downtown Rochester. She continued her education at Nazareth College, earning a Master's degree in Special Education. Married to Myron Furman in 1960, she enjoyed skiing, boating, traveling, and fishing with their family. Carole's favorite place was their family vacation home in Naples, NY, where she tended the vineyard, hiked, and rode snow mobiles with her husband and children. In retirement, Carole and Myron moved to Wilmington, NC, where she focused on her passions for painting and gardening, becoming a professional artist and Master Gardener. Her greatest joys were her three children, Stuart, Robert, and Stephanie (Cain) Furman and her 7 grandchildren, Nick, Lauren, Jake, Nolan, Max, Connor, and Emma. For the health and safety of our friends and family a memorial service is not being held. Donations in Carole's memory can be made at a later date to a home hospice foundation being created in her honor.



