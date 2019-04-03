|
|
CAROLINE WHITE BELL A Life Remembered April 23, 1921 - March 28, 2019 Caroline White Bell, 97, passed away peacefully in Mobile, AL on March 28, 2019. Born April 23, 1921 in Colerain, NC, she was predeceased by her parents, Ruth F. White and William E. White; and by her husband, Garland E. "Buddy" Bell, to whom she was married for more than 60 years. She is survived by her children, William E. "Bill" Bell (Teresa) of Wilmington, NC, Carol Bell Sharp (Bob) of Mobile, AL; grandchildren, Leslie Sharp Johnston (Rob), Patricia Bell Shuford, Joshua E. Bell, and Stanley W. Sharp (Mardie); eight great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Durant Bell and wife, Laura; six nephews, a niece and cousins. Caroline was a 1937 graduate of Colerain High School, Colerain, NC and a 1941 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro where she majored in education. Caroline lived most of her adult life in Winter Park, FL where she was a teacher in 4th grade and gifted education at Lakemont Elementary School. Her later years were spent in Wilmington, NC and for the past two years she resided in Mobile, AL. Caroline enjoyed traveling, was an avid reader, a sports enthusiast, and a lover of politics. She valued education and was always encouraging others to work hard and learn more. She had a host of friends wherever she went and could talk on almost any subject that would arise. She loved her family and her friends, her church, and her God and was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." The family would like to express appreciation for the loving care and support given by all the staff at Springhill Senior Residence of Mobile, AL. A memorial service will be held in the chapel of First United Methodist Church of Winter Park on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11 a.m., where Caroline was a member for over 60 years. A reception for friends and family will follow in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Kindred Hospice, 2800 Dauphin St. #103, Mobile, AL 36606 or to the mission team at First United Methodist Church of Winter Park, 125 N. Interlachen Ave., Winter Park, FL 32789.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 3, 2019