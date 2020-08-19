CAROLYN ANNE COTCHETT Carolyn Anne Cotchett passed away July 28, 2020 in Italy. Born July 31, 1936 in London England, Carolyn moved with her family to Wilmington, North Carolina in 1950. She was an active member of St. James Episcopal Church. Carolyn graduated from New Hanover High School, UNC Greensboro, Johns Hopkins Huniversity and attended Ecole Nationals de Musique in Reims, France. After teaching for several years in Baltimore, Maryland, she moved to Italy to pursue her love of opera. She taught at the American Institute of Musical Studies in Graz, Austria. She pursued a career as a translator and teacher and lived in Reggello, Italy. She is buried in the cemetery San Siro in Regello. She is survived by her brother, George Cotchett of Wilmington



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store