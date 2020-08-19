1/
Carolyn Anne Cotchett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAROLYN ANNE COTCHETT Carolyn Anne Cotchett passed away July 28, 2020 in Italy. Born July 31, 1936 in London England, Carolyn moved with her family to Wilmington, North Carolina in 1950. She was an active member of St. James Episcopal Church. Carolyn graduated from New Hanover High School, UNC Greensboro, Johns Hopkins Huniversity and attended Ecole Nationals de Musique in Reims, France.  After teaching for several years in Baltimore, Maryland, she moved to Italy to pursue her love of opera. She taught at the American Institute of Musical Studies in Graz, Austria. She pursued a career as a translator and teacher and lived in Reggello, Italy.  She is buried in the cemetery San Siro in Regello. She is survived by her brother, George Cotchett of Wilmington

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved