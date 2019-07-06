CAROLYN APPLE REES Mrs. Carolyn Apple Rees, 86, of Southport passed away on July 4, 2019. She was born January 2, 1933 in Greensboro, North Carolina where she attended Curry High School and Woman's College of The University of North Carolina, now UNCG. Vacationing in Southport she met and married the love of her life, Samuel "Sammy" Rees, Jr. She began her career working for the selective service. Upon her completion of real estate school she became a real estate broker working for Shirley Fowler Realty and Willetts Real Estate. She was a volunteer at Dosher Memorial Hospital. The daughter of the late Charles Neal Apple, Sr. and Mozelle Griswold Apple. She was preceded in death by her husband Samuel Rees, Jr., a daughter Dianne Rees Carroll, a son Robert Allen Rees, and a brother Charles Neal Apple, Jr. She is survived by a daughter, Susan Rees Bolduc (Johnny) of Boiling Spring Lakes; son, Tommy Rees (Mandy) also of Boiling Spring Lakes; grandchildren, Lisa Carroll Osborne, Jamie Carroll, Miranda Bolduc, John Bolduc, Samantha Bordeaux, Jessie Malpass, Jordan Grantham, Marissa Smart, and Justin Ramirez; 11 great grandchildren; one brother, Steve Apple of Oak Island; two sisters-in-laws, Eleanor Rees Jones of Southport and Suzzette Apple of Greensboro. Pallbearers will be David Osborne, Jamie Carroll, Josh Keeler, John Bolduc, JB Bordeaux, Chad Malpass, and Chase Grantham. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Monday, July 8, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church with Reverend Jeff Saggus officiating. Burial will follow in Northwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to SECU Hospice of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, North Carolina or , PO Box 600, Doylestown, Pennsylvania 18901. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.comPeacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina. Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 6, 2019