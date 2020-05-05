|
|
CAROLYN BUTLER Carolyn Butler, a longtime resident of Wilmington NC, passed away on March 16, 2020 at her home with her loving husband Bob by her side. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Aileen Rankin. Born in 1935, Carolyn grew up in Belmont NC. She was married to the late Robert Sofley and together they raised three children, Barbara, Scott and Steven. During this time Carolyn was a homemaker and enjoyed reading, doing puzzles and traveling the world. Over the years Carolyn made her home in North Carolina, Maryland and Illinois. Carolyn was a Baptist and was involved in the churches where she lived over the years. Carolyn is survived by her husband Bob Butler of Wilmington NC. She is also survived by her brother Joe Rankin and wife Peg of Belmont NC, her three children, Barbara Henken and her husband John of Crofton Md, Scott Sofley and his fiancée Theresa Callari of Frederick Md, Steven Sofley and his wife Jessica of Lawrenceville Ga. Carolyn was preceded in death by her sister Billie Hubbard. CB and Bob were best friends and loved each other's company. She looked forward to going "up the hill" to their home Bob designed in the mountains of Virginia. She also relished their trips to Bridgewater where they would visit with Bob's brother and CB got to buy her books at the book fair. Expressions of sympathy may be given to the .
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 5, 2020