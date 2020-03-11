|
|
CAROLYN CAMPBELL-JOHNSON Carolyn Campbell-Johnson, of Wilmington, NC passed peacefully in Washington, DC on February 21, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by her children, Craig and Faye Johnson; devoted sister, Bettye C. Ray and her husband, Oscar Ray; sister, Mary Louise Campbell Jackson; grandchildren, Calvin and Zuri Johnson and many other neighbors, relatives and friends. Service will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, DC. Visitation at 10 am until time of service at 11 am. Interment at Rock Creek Cemetery. Arrangements by McGuire Funeral Service, Inc., Washington, DC. www.mcguire-services.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 11, 2020