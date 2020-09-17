CAROLYN DEVANE HARDIE Carolyn DeVane Hardie, 87, of Wilmington, NC died September 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by 4 brothers and 1 sister, her son Joseph Dennis (Denny) and her grandson Joshua Barnhill. Survivors include her sister Josephine Kelly (John); children: Wayne Dennis, Carroll Barnhill (Renee) Debra Barnhill Berry and Rosemary Barnhill Midgette (Ricky); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Carolyn was a dedicated nurse on the women's floor at NHRMC for over 25 years. A memorial service will be Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Wilmington Funeral Chapel. The family requests that social distancing be maintained and the wearing of a mask. Share memories and condolences with the family at wilmingtoncares.com
