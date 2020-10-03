CAROLYN EDWARDS BANCROFT Carolyn Edwards Bancroft of Wilmington, NC passed away Friday September 25 at home with her loving family after a brave fight with cancer. She will be greatly missed and forever cherished by her husband of 51 years, Tommy; her son, Cliff, and daughter-in-law, Hannah; her daughter, Jenny Adams, and son-in-law, Austin; her grandsons, Miles and Henry Adams; her sister-in-law, Loretta Lewis; and her niece, Katie Lewis White, all of Wilmington. Carolyn was born on July 30, 1947 in Wilmington, NC to Joseph and Thelma Edwards and grew up in Raleigh. After graduating from Broughton High School and Peace College, she moved to Wilmington when she married her beloved husband. Carolyn was dedicated to her work. She worked for Wachovia, Bank of North Carolina, and the LaQue Center for Corrosion Technology, where she served 22 years as an administrative liaison. After retiring, she worked for Cape Fear Community College in Continuing Education for 12 years. She was committed to serving others and her community through involvement in the Exchange Club, Hospice Festival of Trees, and the NC Symphony. She loved her church, Little Chapel on the Boardwalk, and served on several committees and as an usher. She was a proud member of the DAR. She loved spending family time at the Hanover Seaside Club and cheering on the UNCW Seahawks and NC State. Carolyn loved cooking, hosting family dinners and holidays, bird watching, and spending quality time with her family, particularly her grandsons. She never met a stranger. Her positive attitude and kind words spoken in her trademark southern drawl made an impact on all who knew her. She was a loving wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend whose legacy of love and strength will forever live on. In memory of Carolyn, donations can be made to Lower Cape Fear Life Care Center at 1414 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 or Little Chapel on the Boardwalk at 2 West Fayetteville St., Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480.



