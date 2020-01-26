|
|
CAROLYN KOPENHAVER CAMPBELL Carolyn K. Campbell passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020 Liberty Commons Nursing Center, 121 Racine Drive, Wilmington, NC. Carolyn was born in Charlotte, North Carolina on February 19,1928 to Paul A. Kopenhaver and Lillian Booth Kopenhaver. She was raised in Catawba County and graduated from Newton-Conover High School. She attended Catawba College and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Lenior Rhyne College. She was a high school English teacher and librarian in various school systems working her last twenty years for the New Hanover County Schools where she was librarian at Gregory Elementary School and Williston Middle School before becoming an observer/evaluator for librarians in the school system. She retired in 1990. Carolyn loved to read, knit and ballroom dance in which she was able to compete in to her 70's. She adored animals and loved her cat, Miss Kitty. Carolyn loved to read, knit and ballroom dance in which she was able to compete in to her 70's. She adored animals and loved her cat, Miss Kitty. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years Paul David Campbell and sons Donald Gregory Campbell and Paul Douglas (Doug) Campbell. She is survived by a daughter, Barbara Campbell Fowler of Wilmington, NC, a son, David Grant Campbell of Littleton, NC, 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Winter Park Presbyterian Church, 4501 Wrightsville Ave., Wilmington, NC at 2:00 pm Sunday, February 2, 2020. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a .
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 26, 2020