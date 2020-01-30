|
|
CAROLYN MCREA Carolyn McRea, age 87, of Fairburn, died Monday, January 27, 2020. She was born in Atlanta Georgia to the late Jesse and Ruth Wood. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband George Robert McRea, and her brother Gene McRea. Carolyn previously attended First Presbyterian Church of Wilmington, NC as well as McDonough Presbyterian Church in McDonough Georgia. Carolyn was a graduate of Georgia College and was a retired teacher. Mrs. McRea is survived by her sons Miles Eugene McRea, Roy Wood McRea and his wife Ashley Guthrie McRea; and grandchildren, Abigail, Noah, Micah, and Levi McRea. Graveside Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Westview Cemetery with Chaplain Gary Lewis officiating. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 30, 2020