CAROLYN S. ALBRIGHT Carolyn Sunderman Albright, 90 of Southport, passed away on May 7, 2019. Mrs. Albright was born April 30, 1929 to the late Archie and Osa Sunderman. Carolyn had worked as a registered nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, in Nashville, TN, and at Dosher Memorial Hospital in Southport. She was a member of Sacred Hearth Catholic Church, the American Nurses Association, as well as the North Carolina Nurses Association. Survivors include her two sons, Mark Albright of San Antonio, TX and Timothy Albright, of Winnabow; a daughter Kathy Albright of Wilkesboro; a daughter-in-law Brenda Albright of Supply; eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; and a sister Martha Pickens, of WV. Mrs. Albright was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Albright; a son Andrew Albright; two brothers; and a sister. The funeral mass will be held at 4:00 pm on Thursday, May 16th, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC. Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 11, 2019