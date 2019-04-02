|
CAROLYN SEAVY August 25, 1935 to March 30, 2019 Carolyn, 83 of Wilmington, was a child of Charles Edward and Nancy Eubanks Simpson. Carolyn considered herself a "southern belle." She often was seen wearing a colorful hat, walking her dog, Sassy. She attended Forest Hills, New Hanover High Schools and Stratford Jr. College in Danville, VA. She was in Brownies, Girl Scouts and the Tri-Hi-Y program, part of the YMCA at that time. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Korean War Veteran James Seavy. Carolyn is survived by her 3 children from her first marriage, Deborah McDaniel (Rodgers), Barbara Price (Hank) and John McDaniel (Kathleen). Her grandchildren are Jerel, Travis, Harper, Dania, Jason, Jonathan and Joshua. She has 10 great-grandchildren. Carolyn's Celebration of Life will be at 11:00am on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Wrightsville Beach Baptist Church, 601 Causeway Drive, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480. Reception to follow. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmigtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st St., Wilmington, NC 28403 910-791-9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 2, 2019