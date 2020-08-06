1/1
Carolyn Sue Cantrell Goley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAROLYN SUE CANTRELL GOLEY Carolyn Sue Cantrell Goley, age 83, of Clemmons left us on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Clemmons Village I, Clemmons. Born and raised in Haleyville, Alabama, on March 16, 1937 to the late Ida Bell and Emmett Offie Cantrell. She leaves behind her husband of 60 years: Larry Jackson Goley, daughter and her husband, Robin (Scott) G. Pugh of Winston-Salem; sons and their spouse, Timothy (Karen) Goley of Asheboro, Scott (Amy) Goley of TX, Brett (Joy) Goley of Asheboro, Matt (Melissa) Goley of Clemmons; 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Pat Goley Osborne (Jim) of N. Myrtle Beach, SC., several nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Carol was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Doris Knight and her husband Carl. She attended the University of Alabama before meeting Jack in 1958. When Jack returned from an overseas tour in Istanbul,Turkey, they married in 1960. This small-town young lady did not realize how much traveling she was in for. In a period of 16 years with the Air Force, she and the kids went with Jack to 4 US and 3 overseas bases. During her time in England, she won the award for "Most Outstanding Family Services Coordinator" for the US Security Service Command worldwide. After Jack retired in 1976, Carol worked with Children's Home Society in Greensboro and Wilmington. She took up quilting and made over a hundred quilts for family and friends. Her family and her late beloved dog, Pudge, will dearly miss this talented loving woman. The Goley family wishes to express their gratitude to the great staff at Clemmons Village I and Mountain Valley Hospice for their tender supportive care of Mrs. Goley. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, maximum of 50 people in attendance, everyone requested to wear a mask and respect social distancing. The family will receive friends Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 12:00 to 1:15 pm, at Pugh Funeral Home, 600 South Main Street, Randleman, NC, 27317. A funeral service will follow in the Pugh Funeral Home Chapel at 1:30 pm with Rev. Scott Hyatt officiating. Entombment will be at Randolph Memorial Park, Asheboro. Please share your condolences and remembrances with the Goley family at: www.pughfuneralhome.com. Pugh Funeral Home, Randleman is assisting the Goley Family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pugh Funeral Home in Randleman
600 S. Main St.
Randleman, NC 27317
(336) 498-2648
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pugh Funeral Home in Randleman

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved