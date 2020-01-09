Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Sessoms Hersey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Sue Sessoms Hersey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Sue Sessoms Hersey Obituary
CAROLYN SUE SESSOMS HERSEY Ms. Carolyn Sue Sessoms Hersey, 71 of Wilmington passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at her home. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, Jan. 9 at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro with Rev. Byran Strickland officiating. Burial will follow in the Roseboro Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 - 12:50 PM prior to the service. Ms. Hersey was a native of Cumberland County, the daughter of the late Alton Wade and Sybil Marshburn Sessoms. She is survived by a son, Jay Loring Hersey of Jupiter, FL and two brothers, Frank Sessoms of Hampstead and Ray Sessoms of Georgia. Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -