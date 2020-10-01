CAROLYN YOW FUTCH Carolyn Yow Futch, 82 of High Point, entered eternal rest on Monday, September 28, 2020 from Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem. Carolyn was born in Wilmington on May 6, 1938 to the late Amos Herbert Yow and Nell Childress Yow. Carolyn was a graduate from Wake Forest University where she majored in English Literature. Soon after, she began her career as an English teacher for Guilford County Public Schools. Her passion for teaching and love for her students impacted many lives over the course of her 40 year career. Carolyn married the love of her life, Winston Futch, in 1960. She loved him with all her heart for the next 60 years. In addition to being a loving wife, she was a devoted mother and extremely proud of her family. She was excited to become a "Mimi" to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a dedicated Christian who was always ready to share her faith. As an animal advocate, she adopted, nurtured and cherished many pets during her lifetime. Her kind and gentle spirit will live daily in our hearts. Her husband Winston Futch; her daughter, Constance Congleton and her husband, Randy of Wilmington; grandchildren, Trey, April, and Mathew Congleton; her great-grandchildren, Calvin, Lucy and Wells Cofer and her brother-in-law, John Futch all will cherish her ?memories in their heart. She also had many dear friends who will miss her, including her neighbors of 58 years Bob and Jean Hackler. The family will greet friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Cumby Family Funeral Service at 1015 Eastchester Drive in High Point. A graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Oleander Memorial Gardens at 306 Bradley Drive in Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or to: SPCA of the Triad, 3163 Hines Chapel Rd, Greensboro NC 27405. Remembrances and condolences may be share at www.cumbyfuneral.com
. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is serving the family.