1/
Carrie Cameron Lewis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carrie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CARRIE CAMERON LEWIS Carrie Cameron Lewis passed away on November 14, 2020. She was born on July 4, 1935. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dudley Allen Lewis; her parents, Addie and Luther Cameron, as well as 12 siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra C Niec, granddaughters, Tabitha Capps and Felisha Cummings (Josh), great-grandaugter, Skyler, and siblings Claudia Allen, Myrtle Pierce, and Kitty Guerrero. The family will receive visitors at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 1-2 pm with a graveside service to follow at 2 pm. Mitchell Cameron will officiate the service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved