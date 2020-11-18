1/
Carrie Cameron Lewis
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carrie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CARRIE CAMERON LEWIS Carrie Cameron Lewis passed away on November 14, 2020. She was born on July 4, 1935. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dudley Allen Lewis; her parents, Addie and Luther Cameron, as well as 12 siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra C Niec, granddaughters, Tabitha Capps and Felisha Cummings (Josh), great-grandaugter, Skyler, and siblings Claudia Allen, Myrtle Pierce, and Kitty Guerrero. The family will receive visitors at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 1-2 pm with a graveside service to follow at 2 pm. Mitchell Cameron will officiate the service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 18, 2020
Carrie was a special lady. I was fortunate to have known for over sixty years. Loved her and always being with her. Peace to her family.
Ann Brown
Family
November 17, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful Aunt. We will love you and miss you always.
Vicki Eason
Family
November 17, 2020
So glad we got to see Carrie and your family when we were at the beach cottage. Will always remember the fun times at the beach with the whole Lewis/Brown clan- thanks for including us in your family.

Carrie will be missed!

Love you and prayers on the way!
Marcia
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved