CARRIE CAMERON LEWIS Carrie Cameron Lewis passed away on November 14, 2020. She was born on July 4, 1935. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dudley Allen Lewis; her parents, Addie and Luther Cameron, as well as 12 siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra C Niec, granddaughters, Tabitha Capps and Felisha Cummings (Josh), great-grandaugter, Skyler, and siblings Claudia Allen, Myrtle Pierce, and Kitty Guerrero. The family will receive visitors at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 1-2 pm with a graveside service to follow at 2 pm. Mitchell Cameron will officiate the service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
.