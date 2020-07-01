CARRIE COLEMAN Carrie Eloise Coleman (Ma) of Bolton, NC was the daughter of Charlie Lee Fowler and Jeffie Strickland Fowler of Delco. She was born on August 19, 1935 and died on June 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years and the love of her life Jack Julius Coleman, along with Son Steve McCory Coleman and sisters Dola Fowler, Margaret Fowler Bufkin and best friend Doris Lee Fowler Bullard. She is survived by her sisters Freda Fowler Bell of Delco, Wanda Jean Fowler Gore of Delco and brother Charlie Phillip Fowler of Wilmington. Her sons Jack Lavern Coleman (wife Karen Coleman) and Danny Ray Coleman both of Bolton. Her daughters Doris Pandora Davis (husband Renn Davis) of Council and Diana Kay Edge (husband Devon Edge) of Bolton. She had 12 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and 1 granddog. A special thanks is owed to Elizabeth Byrd of Hallsboro for her unconditional love and support. We will celebrate her journey home to Christ and her life with Him at Delco Baptist Church Wendsday from 4-6 for visitation and Thursday at 1 for the service. The burial will immediately follow the funeral at Greenlawn Cemetery. We thank you all for the prayers and ask that in lieu of flowers make the donations to Lower Cape Fear Hospice or the American Kidney Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store