CARSON HENRY SMITH, SR Carson Henry Smith, Sr., 80, of Hampstead, NC passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on April 6th, 2020. Henry was born on March 26, 1940 to the late William Ramp and Virginia Davis Smith in Hampstead, NC. He grew up there fishing with his family and attended Topsail High School. He graduated in 1959 and served his country in the US Navy on board the attack carrier USS Intrepid. After his time away at sea, Henry returned to life in Hampstead where he resumed work in the seafood industry, a family heritage dating back many generations. In 1964, Henry married his beloved wife, Pamela Simmons. He and Pamela were blessed with three sons, Carson Henry Smith Jr. (Jennifer), Anthony Dow Smith (Tracy) and Christopher Dale Smith (Sharon). He was the proud "Papa" of a bevy of grandchildren: Adam (Lúcia), Natalie, Quinton, Rachel, Hannah, Luke, Grace, Sarah, Rebekah, and Leah. Anyone who knew Henry knew that he cared deeply for his family and was a loving husband and father. Henry was preceded in death by his mother Virginia Davis Smith, his father William Ramp Smith, his sisters Norma Reeves and Celia Medford, and his brothers William Ramp Smith Jr., Joseph (J.J.) Smith, Tommy Smith, Bobby Smith, Dr. Marion Smith, Ronnie Smith and Jerry (Burns) Smith. He is survived by sister Merle (Chook) Lea and brother Lorenzo Dow (L.D.) Smith. In a family so big he was also blessed to have many wonderful cousins, nieces and nephews. During his time in the seafood industry, which spanned from his very early childhood to his retirement, he sold wholesale seafood with J.H. Lea & Sons and Atlantic Seafood in Hampstead. Henry and his brother L.D. owned and operated Seafood World, a wholesale/retail seafood business in Surf City. He also co-owned and captained several boats including the Alda W II, a shrimp trawler and the Slo-Motion, a commercial fishing boat which he used to haul in many forms of seafood including shrimp, spots, black bass, grouper, snapper and even a 15' long mako shark... or was it 20'? Henry was a force of nature with a larger than life personality who never met a stranger. He loved his country and his bluegrass music and two of his favorite pastimes were golf and politics. Throughout his golf "career" he collected several trophies for tournaments as well as a couple for holes-in-one and was fondly known as "The Bookie" by friends and foes on the course. One of his favorite adventures in politics was serving as a Pender County Commissioner in the 1980's, during which time he made many headlines in the local papers. Henry was a 32nd Degree Mason with the Wilmington Shrine Club and served with the Shriners Choo Choo unit. Underneath his tough exterior he was filled with compassion and integrity. The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be sent to , c/o Sudan Shriners, 403 E. Front St. New Bern, NC 28560 or online. A small service for immediate family members will take place at the Smith family cemetery in Hampstead on Thursday with plans to hold a memorial service in Henry's honor once the current social distancing orders are eased. The Smith family would like to thank Henry's special friends and extended family members who stood by him through the years as well as the many people who provided care for him including "Henry's Angels" at Davis Rehabilitation, and the loving caregivers from Home Instead and Lower Cape Fear Life Care. Share online condolences at: www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 9, 2020