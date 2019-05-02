Home

Carter Martin McKaughan

Carter Martin McKaughan Obituary
CARTER MARTIN MCKAUGHAN Carter McKaughan, 63, of Wilmington, NC passed away unexpectedly on April 2, 2019 while working as a government contractor on Yokota Air Force Base in Japan. Carter was the son of the late William Walter and Betty Sue McKaughan. He is survived by his wife and best buddy of 31 years, Lynne Tisdale McKaughan and two sons Walter Mason and Preston Alexander McKaughan, sister Susan Horton (Gene), nieces Whitney Horton and Jessica Patterson (Dan). He is also survived by sister-in law Suzy Tisdale Clary (Bob), nephew Spencer and niece Cameron Clary, brother-in -law Joey Tisdale and father-in law Joe Tisdale (Jeannie). He is also survived by his fur sons Blue and Slim. Raised in Cherryville NC, Carter was a proud graduate of East Carolina University and became a huge fan for life. After graduation, he taught middle school for six years before changing careers. He enjoyed a 27 year career with Wachovia Bank where he developed many lifelong friendships in Greenville, Fayetteville, Pinehurst and Wilmington. Carter was a real character who loved sports, especially college football (ECU and Clemson, not Carolina), music (Bruce Springsteen, not Top 40) and spending time with friends and family, laughing, telling jokes and instigating healthy debates! A private celebration of his life will be held in May. To share funny Carter stories, please email [email protected]
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 2, 2019
