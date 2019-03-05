Home

Carter Newsome Obituary
CARTER NEWSOME Carter Woodson Newsome, 89, of Wilmington, NC, the last child and son of the late Geno Newsome and Irene Viola Jenkins Newsome Yeates, and loving husband of the late Mercedes Ioma Jones Newsome, passed away at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC on February 28, 2019. He is survived by his daughter otherwise known as the "Big Baby", Dr. Paula Renee Newsome and his granddaughter, otherwise known as the "Little Baby", Ayana Renee Washington. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family today from 5:30 - 7:30 PM at Davis Funeral Home, 901 S 5th Ave., Wilmington, NC 28401. A celebration of Mr. Newsome's life will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 601 Grace St., Wilmington, NC 28401. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 5, 2019
