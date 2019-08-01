|
CARVER CRAVEN WILSON, JR. Carver C. Wilson Jr. of Ash, passed away Sunday July 28, 2019 in the Lower Cape Fear Hospice House, surrounded by his family. Born on April 15, 1947 in Columbus County; a son of, Craven and Willie Mae Smith Wilson. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by three brothers, Eric, Deris and Dellie Wilson. He was President of Landmark Grading in Wilmington for 30 years. His construction accomplishments were building the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, Isabel Holmes Bridge and Magnolia Greens of Leland. He was a huge Nascar fan all his life. He had an undying love for family, he showed with his granddaughters. He spent hours fishing and playing games with Maddy. And despite his lifelong distain for Ford, he bought one for Jessie on her 18th birthday because it's what she wanted. Carver always loved working, taking dirt and changing it into a masterpiece. The family fully expects to see some market downturns as a result of reduction in sales of Coca-Cola, and Levi Garrett. Surviving are his life partner, Frances Gore; two daughters Sandy Duncan (John) of Whiteville, Gina Wilson of Ash, a sister Dula Suggs (Edsel) of Tabor City, two granddaughter Jessie (Jess-Jess) Edwards, and Maddy Wilson, and adopted son for many years, Mike Jones (Daphne). As well as many co-workers as family. A celebration of life will be held, Saturday August 3, 2019 at 11:00 am, at Whiteville United Methodist Church in Whiteville. Family request in lieu of flowers memorials be directed to: Lower Cape Fear Hospice Brunswick House, 1406 Physicians Dr. 28401 or to: 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tn. 38105. Arrangements are in the care of Coastal Cremations.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 1, 2019