CARYL ALFSON KONRADY Caryl Alfson Konrady was born in Jamestown, N.Y. to immigrated Swedish parents on August 1, 1922. She was 97 years old. Caryl passed peacefully in her home in Wilmington, N.C. on December 31, 2019- what would have been her 79th wedding anniversary to her late husband, Lorenz Hjalmar Konrady. Affectionately known as "Mama K," she made all friends feel like family. She loved God, her family, food, cooking, gatherings of all people, and the Chicago Cubs. She lived with her husband and six loving children in West Palm Beach, Florida, Egg Harbor City, N.J. and Wilmington, N.C. She is survived by her children (from youngest) Charlotte Konrady (Rusty), Ralph Konrady (Holly), Ron Konrady, Russell Konrady (Hope), Carol Ann Fordon (Michael), Raymond Konrady (Angie). She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Brita Newell (Jim) Kendra Fordon, Brett Fordon (Jill), Dawn Konrady, Alex Konrady, and Drew Konrady (Lauren), Ryan (Chops) Konrady (Chelsea), Tanner Konrady (Megan), and Kelsey Elmore (Graham) as well as seven great grandchildren, Madeline, Hayden, Hazel, Marnie, Palmer, Tate, and Otto. There will be a Memorial service for Caryl at Wrightsville United Methodist Church on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00 with a reception afterwards in the Fellowship Hall. The family would like to thank all who shared their love and time with Caryl- especially the loving staff at Pace-Elderhaus, where Caryl spent hours during the week. In lieu of flowers please donate to Habitat for Humanity.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 8, 2020