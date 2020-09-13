CARYLON ROWE REGISTER Pulaski, WI - Carylon Rowe Register, 65, passed away peacefully Tuesday Sept 8, 2020. She was born Feb. 26, 1955 to Thomas and Francis Rowe, both deceased. Carylon loved art and was known for her creative touch to both her paintings and life. She enjoyed her time around the beaches of Southport, NC, and could be found many days kayaking and fishing all around the area. A true Southern lady, Carylon's laugh was infectious and she always had a warm, welcoming smile. Everyone knew Carylon couldn't pass up a quirky resale or antique shop. She enjoyed getting dressed up to go out and leopard print was her favorite. Carylon enjoyed spending time painting pottery with her granddaughters and taking her grandson out on the lake to fish. Having a huge, loving heart, Carylon spent her free time volunteering at the Boiling Spring Lakes VFW. Her time spent with others left many treasured memories. In her earlier years, Carylon was known to be a savvy business woman, she was a bookkeeper at both Krispy Kreme and Wilmington Star News. At a later time, she co-owned Showroom Lighting, a retail and commercial lighting store in Wilmington, NC. Carylon was preceded in death by two brothers, Johnny and Terry Rowe. Left to cherish her memory are two sisters, Sherry Soto (Joe), Johnsie Loudermilk (Gary); a brother, Luckey Rowe; a sister-in-law, Jackie Rowe; three children, Nathan Register (Rebecca), Brandon Register (Sarah), Kyle Register (Amy); and three grandchildren, Kayla, Brooke and Killian Register. No services are planned at this time. Cards and condolences may be sent to Nathan Register PO Box 224, Suamico, WI 54173-0224.



