CATHERINE BECKER SNOW Catherine Becker Snow, age 92, of Wilmington, N.C., died peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in Wilmington, NC. She was born in Wilmington on December 2, 1927, to the late Charles John Becker and Margaret Mary Corbett Becker. Catherine was preceded in death by her loving husband, Colonel Beverly "Bev" Snow and sister Margaret Becker Dunnigan. She leaves behind many relatives and lots of happy memories traveling the world with her husband. Catherine attended Marymount College in Tarrytown, NY and Marjorie Webster Junior College in Washington, DC. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to all of the care givers at The Davis Community. A private family service at Oakdale Cemetery will be held at a later date.



