|
|
CATHERINE "MARY" BENNETT Catherine "Mary" Bennett entered life on December 8, 1926 in Manhattan New York. Daughter of Leo and Catherine Whittlesey, she spent her primary education years at Sacred Heart Parochial School and Haaren High School in New York City. She continued her education at Misericordia Hospital School of Nursing and graduated with her white cap as a Registered Nurse in 1948. She worked as a private duty nurse at St. Claires Hospital and Head Nurse of the Male Infirmary at Harlem Valley State Hospital until April 1950. Whenever possible, she volunteered in private duty from 1951 to 1965. Later in her life, she continued her education obtaining a B. S. degree in Nursing and Vocational Education from Oswego University and a Master's Degree in Administration from New York University. She worked as a staff nurse for Medical Surgery at Arden Hill Hospital in Goshen, New York from 1967 to 1969 before beginning employment with Board of Cooperative Educational Services as an Instructor of Nursing. She retired from teaching in 1992. During her early nursing years, she met and married Edward X. Bennett on June 5, 1948. They raised their six children in Goshen, New York - Mary Kay Budd of Morehead City, NC; Patricia A. Tomlinson of Morehead City, NC; Eileen Bartolotta of East Haddam, Ct; Edward L. Bennett of North Richland Hills, Tx; Michael P. Bennett of Wilmington, NC; and John B. Bennett of Williston, Fl. Mary and Ed moved to Wilmington, NC in 1995 and lived happily in retirement until his passing in 2000. The generations continued with 22 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. In Wilmington, Mary was an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where she taught catechetical classes for many years. She was humbly and proudly the Founding Regent of the Catholic Daughters of America at Immaculate Conception. She was a skilled and determined leader who began a Wilmington chapter of the Red Hat Society in 2001 with over 100 members during her "reign" as the founding Queen Mother. She cherished the beautiful women who came into her life with love and laughter as their motto for living. In 2015, she moved to The Davis Center and her beautiful apartment at Champions Assisted Living in Wilmington. There she enjoyed sharing her many health care and life experiences with caretakers and residents. Catherine "Mary" Bennett was a holy woman who walked this Earth on March 20, 2020 with grace and dignity. Her family and friends release her spirit to our beloved God and to all those who have waited for her return home.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 22, 2020