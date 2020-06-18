CATHERINE CAMPBELL RICHIE Catherine Campbell Richie, 86, of Mitchellville, MD, and formerly Hampstead, NC, lived with radiance, vivacity, and laughter. She died at her Collington home on June 11, 2020, a day after singing songs from Camelot and enjoying her beloved piano. Born in Philadelphia, she graduated from Lower Merion High School, and Goucher College with an English degree. At Goucher, she met Dave Richie, a dashing Marine pilot who famously "buzzed" the campus, the start of a passionate love story. In 1955, Cate married Dave and moved to Cherry Point. In 1966, they headed west with their three children to Mt. Rainier National Park, where she lived 30 miles from a grocery store amidst ten-foot snow drifts and neighboring bears. Life in the National Park Service entailed frequent moves and a growing list of friends, nurtured by Cate's delectable cooking and life-changing conversations. Cate loved to write, read, and had a gift for counseling, earning a master's degree and working as an editor of Heldref magazines. After a decade in Harpers Ferry, when Dave was Appalachian Trail project manager and Cate chaired the local library board, they retired to Hampstead for a life of romantic beach walks, golf, volunteer service, and adventures in Europe, the Yucatan, and the West. After Dave's death from colon cancer in 2002, Cate carried on as book club leader, symphony-goer, member of the Church of the Servant Episcopal Church, and board member of a conservation group, PenderWatch. She moved to Collington in 2012 to be closer to family. Cate is survived by her three children, David Richie of Tucson, AZ, Marina Richie of Bend, OR, and Rob Richie of Takoma Park, MD, and her six grandchildren. The family will hold a private service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Cate's memory are encouraged for RepresentWomen and NC Coastal Land Trust.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store