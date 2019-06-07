|
|
CATHERINE CAYTON WYNNE Catherine Cayton Wynne, 91, of Sebring, Florida and formerly a lifelong resident of Burgaw passed peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Sebring, Florida. After Catherine suffered a stroke she went to live with her daughter, Judy in Florida. She was born July 7, 1927 in Washington, NC, the daughter of the late, Beron T. "BT" and Opal Jewell Cayton. In addition to her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her husband of 62 loving years, John Hunter Wynne, Sr., who passed away in 2011, and brother, Linwood O. Cayton. Catherine is survived by her daughters, Judy Wynne Beam and husband, Bob of Sebring, Florida and Jewell Anne Wynne Sikes of Wilmington; son, John Hunter Wynne, Jr. and wife, Joyce of Watha; granddaughter, Opal Sikes-Satrapa and spouse, Vance of Raleigh; great grandson, Xander Wade Satrapa of Raleigh; and niece, Malinda Cayton of Apex. She was a long time faithful member of St. Mary's Episcopal-Lutheran Church in Burgaw. Catherine was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend who was a faithful, gracious Christian lady. Cooking, traveling, and clothes shopping were favorite pastimes of Catherine. She and John traveled extensively across the US in their motor home; spending winters in Florida and making many friends along the way. The twinkle in her eyes and Catherine's delightful personality will be missed. The impact of Catherine's presence will forever be deeply felt, especially by her children. Graveside funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Riverview Memorial Park, 9332 US Hwy 117, Watha, NC 28478 with The Reverend Chris Hamby officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Burgaw.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 7, 2019