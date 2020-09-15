CATHERINE HEWETT CLEMMONS Catherine "Gramer" Hewett Clemmons, 91, of Shallotte, NC died on September 12, 2020. Born in Brunswick County on October 28, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Ervie Leon Hewett and Daisy Cumbee Hewett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.T. Clemmons, a daughter, Pamela Lyles, and a granddaughter, Jamie Lynn Tolliver. Prior to retirement, she and her husband owned and operated J.T. Clemmons Service Center. She was a member of the Shallotte Lions Club and an active member of Camp United Methodist Church. Surviving are a daughter, Karen Tolliver, Shallotte, NC; a grandson she raised as her own, Ray Lyles (Regina), Shallotte, NC; a sister, Betty Clemmons and a brother, Gerald Hewett, both of Shallotte, NC; great-grandchildren, Austin, Dylan, and Josh; twelve great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Brunswick Funeral Service Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Steve Murray. Burial will follow in Brunswick Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Online condolences may be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
