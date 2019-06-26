|
CATHERINE "CATHY" LITTLETON SHIPTON Catherine "Cathy" Littleton Shipton died Tuesday, June 18, 2019. She was a proud to be a native Wilmingtonian and graduate of New Hanover High School; and a graduate of St. Andrews College and UNC-Wilmington, with graduate work in education at UNC-W. Although she worked in the fields of social services and education, the majority of her work was as a legal assistant. Cathy had a life-long love of music engendered by her parents, both of whom were musicians. Other interests included photography, her cats, anything pertaining to history, preserving our environment, and collecting Seagrove pottery and Belleek Irish porcelain. Her most enjoyable times were spent feeding and watching birds; doing almost anything outside on sunny, warm days; visiting the North Carolina mountains; and any time spent riding the motorcycle (her helmet is going with her in case there are Harleys on the other side). Cathy's highest honor was being elected by the firefighters of the Wilmington Fire Department to be their representative on the Civil Service Commission. Her most important accomplishment was caring for her mother in her later years and in her last illness. Now, once again, she will be by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard W. and Catherine W. Littleton, the best parents a child could ever hope to have, and by her beloved aunt and uncle, Elouise and Wyman Pound, and cousins Tim, Kerri, and Chris Pound. Survivors are: sister, Dee L. Patelos; cousin Penni Foust; and a nephew and niece. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel. Private interment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10:15 AM until time of the service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Pender County Humane Society, 1407 NC-53, Burgaw, NC 28425 or to an animal rescue agency of your choice. If you want to remember me in a truly meaningful way, adopt a rescue pet or volunteer with an agency which helps those who are in need. Please share memories and condolences with family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
