Cathy, I'm deeply saddened by the passing of Mrs.Freeman. I didn't get to take care of her as long as some did but the time spent was very pleasurable. I think we agreed on many subjects that she and I spoke about. I hope you find comfort in knowing that I as a caregiver thought the world of your mother.

I'm sorry for your loss. Your mom was your world as well you were hers.





Kitty morgan

Friend