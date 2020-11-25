CATHERINE MARKS FREEMAN Catherine Marks Freeman, 87, of Wilmington, died peacefully on November 23, 2020, with family by her side. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jere David Freeman Jr.; her mother, Rebecca Motley Marks; her father, Henry Alexander Marks; and her brother, Lex Marks. Catherine is survived by a daughter, Catherine Freeman Halligan of Wilmington, N. C., and a son, Jere David Freeman III of Wilmington, N. C.; daughter-in-law Margaret Scott Freeman; and four grandchildren, James Patrick Halligan III of Charleston, S.C.; Daniel Harris Halligan of Wilmington, N.C.; Genevieve Clayton Freeman of Nashville, Tenn.; and Jere David Freeman IV of Wilmington, N.C. Catherine was born March 4, 1933, in Wilmington, N. C. She attended New Hanover High School and graduated from St. Catherine's School in Richmond, Va. Catherine completed her education at UNC Chapel Hill where she was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. In 1954, she married Jere Freeman, and they embarked on a life filled with adventure. With their children, grandchildren, and dear friends, they enjoyed sailing, fishing, and cruising on their beloved boat, the Catherine Rebecca. Catherine, a dedicated community volunteer, was especially active in the Friends of UNCW, the Junior League of Wilmington, and the Child Development Center. She enjoyed strong friendships in the Oleander Garden Club, the Carolina Yacht Club, the Surf Club, and the Cape Fear Country Club. She was well known for her love of games, puzzles, competitive bridge and mahjong. An avid sports fan, Catherine cheered for the UNC Tar Heels, Carolina Panthers, and was committed to all NFL football. She was always consulted by her grandchildren before they made their Fantasy Football picks. She took great pride in her beautiful home and gardens where she graciously entertained friends and family. Catherine was warm and welcoming, and her grandchildren remember her for "a smile so bright that it infused every occasion with joy". Her family appreciates Catherine's many excellent caregivers especially, Carolyn Tew, Martha Thompson, Deborah Stewart, Erica Bugnatto, Gloria Williams, Rhonda Cooper, and Rochelle Flesjer. They also are very thankful for the support and long-standing friendship of Jennifer Spradley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Wilmington or Oakdale Cemetery. A private graveside service will be held at Oakdale Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com