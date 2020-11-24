CATHERINE STONE SCHNELL Catherine Stone Schnell died November 20, 2020 at the age 96. She was born March 7, 1924 in Shallotte, NC. She was the oldest child, and only daughter, of the late John Stone and Daisy Lewis, she had four brothers. She was raised by her maternal grandparents who lived in Bolivia. She was a basketball star for Brunswick High graduating in 1941. She was an excellent player and always bragged about how they beat New Hanover. After graduation she continued as an assistant coach for several years. During World War II she worked as a welder building liberty ships in Wilmington and saved enough to buy her first car, a Chrysler with a rumble seat. During this period, she lived with her aunt and uncle, Jessie and Isabelle Lewis in Sunset Park. In 1946 she met her future husband, Raymond Schnell at the Dixie Cafe and soon after they were married and remained so until Ray's passing in 2003. Ray was a field representative for AFL-CIO and for several years she traveled with him throughout the Southeast. Settling down on Harrison St. in Sunset Park, she and Ray had three children, two sons and a daughter. In 1963, Cathy and Ray built a home in Lincoln Forest and remained there for many years. Cathy was an avid bowler, and she won many city and state tournaments and bowled the highest game recorded until that time in 1964 with a 264. She began working at the old Cardinal Lanes on Oleander Drive and later moved to the new bowling center on Shipyard. Cathy worked with her son Ronnie and his wife Julie running Cardinal Lanes until her retirement in 2005. Cathy loved to gamble and made frequent trips to Las Vegas and Atlantic City. Her luck on the slots was legendary. Cathy and Ray had a sound-side home in Surf City and many wonderful days were spent fishing and boating on Topsail Island. For all but the last few years Cathy lived a relaxed life with Ronnie and Julie on Masonboro Sound where she truly had a room with a view. She will be missed. Cathy is survived by her son Dr. Raymond and wife Elena Schnell of Miami, FL, son Ronald and wife Julie Schnell of Wilmington, daughter Cathy Ann Schnell of Winnabow, granddaughter Dr. Nicole Brinson and husband Brandon of Jacksonville, grandson Zac Schnell of Surf City, brother John Stone of Scotts Hill, brother Billy and wife Louise Stone of Pensacola, FL, sister-in-law Elizabeth Flaherty of Wooster, MA, great-granddaughter Raegan Brinson and great-grandson Wesson Brinson of Jacksonville. There will be a graveside Service at 1pm Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Oleander Memorial Gardens. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.coblegreenlawn.com
.