CATHERINE THERESA WOUCZYNA VARGO Catherine Theresa Wouczyna Vargo, 93, of Hampstead, NC, died Monday, March 4, 2019 at Woodbury Wellness Center. She was born on July 23, 1925, in Wyandotte, MI, the daughter of the late Nicholas and Tessie Dzendrowski Wouczyna. Also remembered is her husband, Julius Newton Vargo, who preceded her in death in 2009. Surviving is her son, David Vargo and wife Denise of Hampstead, NC; three grandchildren, Andrew Vargo and wife Courtney, Carrie Vargo and Matthew Vargo; and two great-grandchildren, Kaiden and Kyler. Mrs. Vargo was a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Hampstead. She was an active church member as well as being an organist and singing in the church choir. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 11:00 am Friday, March 15, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be left for the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Hampstead Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 10, 2019
