CATHERINE TIDLER Catherine Dee Wooten Tidler , 71 of Leland died Monday, March 16,2020 at the Bradley Creek Health Center in Wilmington, N.C. She was the daughter of the late Earl Jackson Wooten and Martha Jane Smith and was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James Tidler. She worked as a RN at New Hanover Regional Hospital in Wilmington for over 35 years and was a member of First Baptist Church in Wilmington, N.C. Survivors include a daughter, Elizabeth Reynolds Toler (Dr.Lee) of Leland, N.C. and a Grand-son, Slade Miles Keen of Leland, N.C. A Private Graveside Service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Whiteville Memorial Cemetery, Whiteville, N.C. with Rev. Dr. Jim Everette officiating . Due to Health Concerns at this time , a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date by the family.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 18, 2020